New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during next four to five days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"Monsoon trough is south of its normal position. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also likely over the region during same period," stated IMD.

Also Read | Karnataka | Criminal Case Will be Filed Against Private Hospitals Refusing to Admit COVID-19 Patients, Says State Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next two to three days.

IMD further said that widespread rainfall activity is likely over Gujarat State during the next three days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region during the next 2- 3 days," it added.

Also Read | Kerala Government Extends Coronavirus Safety Rules Till July 2021 to Contain Spread of COVID-19 in The State.

IMD also predicted, "isolated heavy to very falls with extremely heavy falls very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)