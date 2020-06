New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Rains in parts of the national capital on Monday evening brought the much-needed relief to the people after sweltering heat prevailed through the day.

During the day, the mercury continued to hover near the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 41 per cent and 78 per cent.

The weather stations at Palam, Najafgarh, Ayanagar, and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has predicted light rain and partly cloudy skies over the next four to five days.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department declared the onset of monsoon in the national capital, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

However, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting service, the rains would remain subdued for now and dry weather would prevail for some days.

