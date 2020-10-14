Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Wednesday predicted that rain would occur at isolated places in various districts of Tamil Nadu on October 15.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts while light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu on October 15," the centre said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Approves Rs 520 Crore Special Package for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana.

It also informed thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu on October 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures around 35 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively was predicted by the centre for the next 48 hours in Chennai and neighbourhood. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)