India News | Rainwater Enters Emergency Ward of COVID-19 Hospital in Maharashtra

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:52 AM IST
Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Rainwater entered the emergency ward of Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

The incident took place on June 14 and according to hospital authorities, around seven to eight patients who were admitted in the ward were safely evacuated.

Also Read | India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

"We have not witnessed anything like this before. There were patients inside the hospital and some even waiting outside to get themselves admitted. Due to the water, most of the equipment has been damaged. The hospital has faced a huge loss," said Dr Pramod Bhirud.

The heavy rainfall lashed the state on Sunday resulting in water logging in the hospital. The staff and patients were seen walking through the ankle-length waterlogged corridors of the hospital.

Also Read | GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the state will receive good rainfall in the next five days.

"Monsoon has arrived in all parts of Maharashtra. In the next five days, the state will receive good rainfall. Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha," said Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist at India Meteorological Department, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

