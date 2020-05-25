India News | Raipur Airport Sanitised as Flight Operations Resume Today

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): As domestic flight operations resume today, the terminal building of the SV Airport in Raipur was disinfected and sanitised by the Central Warehousing Corporation.

Workers were seen disinfecting the airport wearing PPE kits.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Others Extend Eid Mubarak Greetings.

Following the Central government's announcements on May 21 regarding the resumption of flight services, airports across the country are making all necessary preparations to ferry passengers amid the COVID-19 scare.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government had restricted all modes of travel, including air travel, since March 25, 2020. (ANI)

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 1,38,845, Death Toll Jumps to 4,021: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)