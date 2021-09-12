Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) A suspended woman constable, purportedly figuring in two video clips while indulging in sexual activities with a Rajasthan Police Service officer before her six-year-old son, was on Sunday arrested by the Special Operation Group of the police.

She was produced before a magistrate who remanded her to police custody till September 17, a SOG official said.

Arrested earlier, Saini too is in police custody till September 17.

“The constable was held at the residence of her uncle in the Kalwar area. She was arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act and being interrogated,” the officer said.

Sources said the videos clips were shot by the constable's mobile phone in a luxury resort of Pushkar town in Ajmer district on July 10.

RPS officer Heera Lal Saini was posted as the Beawar circle officer in Ajmer district while the woman constable was posted in Jaipur.

They had gone to the resort to celebrate the constable's birthday.

“They were indulging in sexual acts in a private swimming pool attached to the room of the resort. Her six-year-old son was also there with them,” a SOG source said.

“The woman was saving the video clips in a separate folder but unwittingly ended up posting it on her WhatsApp status which was seen by her husband and other family members,” the SOG official said.

Apart from Saini and the constable, who were suspended on Wednesday on moral misconduct after the clips surfaced, two other RPS officers and SHOs of two police stations of Jaipur and Nagaur have been suspended allegedly for dereliction of duty.

The constable's husband had forwarded a complaint to the Nagaur superintendent of police, seeking registration of an FIR against both of them under POCSO Act and the complaint was forwarded to the Chitawa police station's SHO on August 10 but he did not register the case.

Earlier in the last week of July, the woman constable had given a complaint to Kalwar police station of Jaipur alleging that someone had called her up saying he had her obscene videos and had demanded Rs 10 lakh from her.

SHOs of Chitawa and Kalwar police stations, Prakash Chand Meena and Gurudutt Saini, Kuchaman Circle Officer Motaram Beniwal and Jhotwara ACP Hari Shankar Sharma too were suspended on Friday.

Sources said officers were aware of the matter at different levels but no effective action was taken.

