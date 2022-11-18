Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) A special court in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday sentenced 30 people to life imprisonment in the 2011 Phool Mohammad murder case.

The court, hearing the case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had on Wednesday convicted 30 people, including former deputy superintendent of police Mahendra Singh, and acquitted 49.

CBI lawyer Sridas Singh told PTI from Sawai Madhopur, "The court had convicted 30 people, including the then deputy superintendent of police, in the case. While pronouncing the sentence on Friday, all of them were given life imprisonment and different fines under different sections."

Police Inspector Phool Mohammad had gone to Surwal village on March 17, 2011, where a man had climbed on a water tank over alleged police inaction in a murder case.

As the man jumped off, an angry mob targeted the police officer and pelted stones at him as he tried to escape in his jeep.

However, the stone pelting rendered Mohammad unconscious and the mob set the vehicle on fire, burning him alive.

After the incident, the state government had given Mohammad the status of a martyr and the investigation of the case was also handed over to the CBI.

