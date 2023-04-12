Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) The second official G20 engagement group meeting with a focus on leveraging women's untapped potential to accelerate an inclusive and sustainable future will be held here on April 13 and 14, an official said on Wednesday.

The meeting named "Women 20" will bring together 120 women leaders from across 18 G20 countries to address gender inequality issues and promote women's economic empowerment globally, W20 president Dr Sandhya Purecha said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says ‘PM Awas Yojana’ Has Changed Lives.

"Women 20" is an official G20 engagement group, established under the Turkish presidency in 2015 with the objective of achieving gender equality, she said.

The Jaipur meeting will focus on the theme of "Women Led Development Leverage Women's Untapped Potential to Accelerate Inclusive and Sustainable Future."

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP Veteran Jagadish Shettar Meets Party President JP Nadda, Likely To Be Fielded in Upcoming Polls.

W20 chief coordinator Dharitri Patnaik said a panel discussion "Jan Bhagidari- The Women Journey of Women Empowerment," is scheduled on Wednesday.

"The following two days will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as women's economic empowerment, gender digital divide and transformation, grassroots leadership and entrepreneurship, and setting goals and targets for a sustainable future," she added.

The inaugural session will include addresses by Dr Shamika Ravi – a member of the economic advisory council of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indevar Pandey – secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Usha Sharma – chief secretary of Rajasthan and Amitabh Kant – sherpa, G20 India.

The event will also see the launch of the W20 Initiative, 'Mission Digital Women'- a financial and digital literacy and skill programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)