Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna along with two prominent leaders of the ruling Congress on Monday met the family of the temple priest burn alive last week in Karauli district and gave it Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance on behalf of the government.

Chandna met the priest's family member in Karauli's Bukna village along with the state government Chief Whip in assembly, Mahesh Joshi, and Karauli MLA Ramsh Meena.

Meena said the family was given Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the government besides a government job to one of its members.

Priest Babu Lal Vaishnav was allegedly set afire over a land dispute and had died later at SMS Hospital here on Thursday.

Police have so far arrested two accused allegedly involved in the priest's murder.

Four policemen too have been deployed at the priest's house in the village to provide security to the family, Meena said.

"The whole village, the whole government is with the victim's family. People from all sections of society are with them. The entire village stands by them," Joshi told reporters after meeting family members.

“We have come to express condolences to the family on behalf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” minister Chandna, in charge of Karauli district, said.

