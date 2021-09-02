Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajasthan government is making every effort to make the state TB-free by 2025, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

Health camps will be organised in the state in November and Tuberculosis (TB) patients will be identified after conducting extensive tests, he said.

Also Read | India Will Start Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines After Its Public Health Needs Are Met, Says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Sharma was attending a programme to give impetus to the “Nishay Poshan Yojana” campaign under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Health ministers and senior officials of all the states of the country were present in the programme organised under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Reviews Preparations For DefExpo 2022, Says ‘Aim Is To Reduce Dependency on Defence Imports’.

Sharma said the state government is making continuous efforts to increase the accessibility of health services to the common man. In the same sequence, special health camps will be organised at the panchayat headquarters of the state in November.

He said, TB testing would be made available in the camps along with other tests.

It would speed up the process of identification of TB patients and ensure timely treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)