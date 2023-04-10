Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will appoint 2,000 'Tax Mitra' to facilitate the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

The government will appoint 2,000 'Tax Mitra' to facilitate the applicants in the application process of GST and VAT. This will make it easier to deposit the tax. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal, an official statement said.

Also Read | LIC ADO Exam Results 2023: Prelims Examination Result for Apprentice Development Officer’s Posts Declared at licindia.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Gehlot has also given the approval to develop an 'Artificial Intelligence' based e-tax officer software platform to provide the facility of 'self tax check' to the dealers.

According to this, the minimum educational qualification for Tax Mitra is graduation in commerce. Preference will be given to experienced applicants including Chartered Accountants (CA), Company Secretaries (CS). The Age limit has been fixed from 21 to 40 years.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 19th Roza of Ramzan on April 11 in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Tax Mitra will charge a fee for various tax-related application processes, for which a fee has also been fixed. In this, a fee of Rs 50 to Rs 400 has been kept for other works including GST, VAT application, amendment, ITC, e-way bill, subsidy application, MSME application.

It is notable that the Chief Minister had made an announcement in this regard in the budget for the year 2023-24 for ease of GST and VAT application procedures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)