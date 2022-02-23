Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said even though the Centre has not accorded national status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the state government will continue working on it with its resources.

In his Budget speech, Gehlot said works related to Navnera-Galwa-Bisalpur-Isarda link, Mahalpur barrage and Ramgarh barrage with a cost of Rs 9,600 crore are proposed to be taken up under ERCP next year.

Also Read | RPSC RAS Mains 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Examination Postponed.

He asked ERCP Corporation to ensure quality of works and timely completion.

Gehlot said the project is important for providing drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan, namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Social Media Monitoring Cell To Keep Tabs on Hate Posts in Coastal Region.

He said that the Prime Minister had promised to give national status to the project during rallies in Jaipur and Ajmer in July and October 2018 but he failed to fulfil the promise.

Gehlot said he has written letters to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti minister in this regard and will continue to do so. At the same time, the Rajasthan government will continue working on the project with its resources, looking at the importance of the project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)