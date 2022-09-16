Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Friday, a state health department official said.

According to a health department spokesperson, one coronavirus infected patient each died in Hanumangarh and Alwar on Friday, pushing the state's death toll to 9,632.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: ‘Pulled Myself Together, Dragged Him Away From Mob,’ Says Coconut Seller Who Saved Kolkata Cop's Life From Protestors.

Out of 195 new coronavirus cases reported in the state, 43 were recorded in Jaipur, 26 in Alwar, 18 in Sikar and 13 in Jodhpur, he said.

With 195 new coronavirus cases, the state's infection tally has climbed to 13,12,020.

Also Read | 'Project Cheetah' Proposal Was Prepared in 2008-09, Approved by Manmohan Singh Govt: Congress.

Presently, 1,317 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan and 214 were discharged in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)