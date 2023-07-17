Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Rajasthan government Monday said it will form women's cooperative societies in 351 blocks and bear the contribution amount of over Rs 10 crore.

The state government is taking various steps for women's empowerment and upliftment across Rajasthan, it said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for forming Mahila Gram Seva Sahkari Samitis in 351 blocks of the state, the release said.

An amount of Rs 10.53 crore will be made available for these cooperative societies, each of whom will be granted Rs 3 lakh, it added.

According to the statement, in the 2023-24 budget, the chief minister had announced waiving the contribution cost for the formation of a Mahila Gram Seva Sahkari Samiti in each block.

