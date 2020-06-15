India News | Rajasthan ACB Arrests 2 Jodhpur Discom Officials on Bribery Charges

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) A junior accountant and lineman of Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Jaisalmer on Monday.

The accused accountant Umashankar Meena had demanded the bribe from one Narpat Singh for revising the electricity bill.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Singh had contacted the official for revision in the bill, which had a high amount.

After verification of the complaint, a team of the Anti Corruption Bureau nabbed the accused while accepting the amount in the office located in Nachna, Jaisalmer.

Also Read | Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

A lineman identified as Manoj Kumar was also involved in the matter and both of them were arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, an ACB official said here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)