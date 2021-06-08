Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan unit staged sit-ins across the state on Tuesday to protest the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government's decision to suspend the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and three councillors.

BJP workers sported black bands as a mark of protest and raised anti-government slogans across state divisions.

All senior BJP leaders were present at the party headquarters here to take part in the protests.

The state's Local Self-Government Department on Sunday night issued the orders suspending Mayor Somya Gurjar and councillors Ajay Singh Chauhan, Paras Jain (all three from the BJP), and Shankar Sharma (independent) for allegedly manhandling, pushing and abusing Commissioner Yagya Mitra Singh Deo.

The alleged incident took place on Friday when Deo had gone to Gurjar's chamber for a meeting. During the meeting, a heated argument broke out between the two. As Deo got up to leave the meeting midway, the councillors allegedly manhandled and abused him.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia termed the action against the mayor and the councillors "undemocratic".

"Suspending the mayor and the three councillors shows the state government is acting out of vengeance. Today, the BJP protested the undemocratic and dictatorial decision across the state," he said.

"The BJP got a big mandate in the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation and since then chief minister has been angry," he claimed.

Poonia said Gehlot converted an "ordinary altercation" between officers and public representatives into a criminal case, which is unfortunate and shameful.

BJP councillor Sheel Dhabhai has been appointed as the acting mayor of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)