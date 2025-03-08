Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved a Bill that aims to regulate the state's coaching institutes and offer students a secure and supportive learning environment, officials said on Saturday.

The Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill-2025 was drafted based on the guidelines issued by the central government, the state's specific requirements and after discussions with various stakeholders, they said.

Also Read | Every Guarantee Given by PM Narendra Modi is Being Fulfilled Today: Union Minister Amit Shah.

After the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that once the proposed law is implemented, it will be mandatory for all coaching institutes to register themselves.

Coaching centres with 50 or more students will fall under legal scrutiny.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Protester Killed in Clashes Between Kuki Demonstrators and Security Forces in Kangpokpi; Shutdown in Kuki-Zo Areas From Midnight.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said to ensure transparency in the management of coaching centres, a state-level portal will be established, along with a 24x7 helpline for student counselling, and the Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Authority will be set up.

The Cabinet also approved the state's Skill Development Policy, aimed at training youth in specialised skills to meet the demands of industrial sectors. This policy will support the state's industrial development and prepare youth for global competitiveness.

Industrial Training Institutes will be modernised and aligned with the latest industry requirements, offering new courses, modules and on-the-job training with industry partners, he said.

To further enhance the skill training infrastructure, model career centres will be established in all divisional headquarters, which will offer career counselling, internships and information about employment opportunities.

Under the policy, the minister said, training in modern technologies such as automation, AI, machine learning, smart manufacturing, and cybersecurity will be provided.

"Local industrial clusters will host training centres, and training will be designed to meet the specific needs of these industries," he said.

Patel highlighted that the policy will place significant emphasis on reskilling and upskilling programmes, ensuring that workers can adapt to evolving industrial environments.

The cabinet also approved the Equal Opportunity Policy for Persons with Disabilities, in line with the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

The policy will be implemented across all government departments, autonomous bodies and institutions under the state government's control.

"The policy ensures barrier-free access to government offices and the provision of necessary facilities for differently-abled employees to effectively carry out their duties," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)