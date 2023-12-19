Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday visited his hometown Bharatpur for the first time after taking oath of the post.

During the visit, Sharma stopped at a tea stall in Manpur's Pepalki village, where he made and sipped tea. He also talked to the tea stall vendor Munshi Lal Gurjar and gave him financial assistance.

Also Read | 'You Are India, You Are the Very Worst Kind': Cab Driver Fined for Racial Insults in Singapore.

He was welcomed by several people on his way to Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, talks about formation of the new government's Cabinet have started. The first session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly will begin on Wednesday. Newly elected MLAs will be administered oath by Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf. --

Also Read | Maratha Quota Row: If Required, Will Hold Special Session of Legislature To Grant Reservation to Maratha Community, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)