Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed the transport, police and other department officials concerned to make all possible efforts to bring down the number of road accidents.

He directed the officers not to be negligent and take strict action against the owners and drivers who flout norms.

Gehlot was addressing the review meeting of the Transport and Road Safety Department at the chief minister's residence on Friday.

He said all transport tax collection centers in the state would be closed from July 1. Taxes (interstate tax) related to the arrival and departure of vehicles in the state will be deposited online only. This will help the vehicle operators, the chief minister said.

In a statement, he said the state government is increasing the number of state-of-the-art interceptors to take action against the drivers who disobey the transport rules. He directed that a state-level task force should be constituted soon to reduce the accidents.

Transport, police, public works and other related departments should work in full coordination to establish Rajasthan as a model state in road safety management, the chief minister said.

He directed the police and the transport department to take joint action to stop the sale of helmets without ISI mark and without wearing ISI mark.

Gehlot instructed the medical and health departmental officers to ensure free treatment of the injured in the road accident in government and private hospitals.

The chief minister said 82 per cent of the deaths in road accidents in the state are due to overspeeding. "It should be our endeavour that this figure comes down to the lowest level in Rajasthan. The departmental officers concerned should work with sensitivity to stop them," he added.

Gehlot said the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) should be implemented soon on highways and main roads to prevent accidents due to overspeeding and overloaded vehicles.

