Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a pre-budget discussion with various representatives of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), civil society groups, and consumer forums on Wednesday, praising their role in building a strong and prosperous society.

"NGO, Civil Society and Consumer Forum play an important role in building a strong and prosperous society. They have a very deep impact on the society and they work to reach the schemes of the state government to the public," the CM said.

Taking to X to talk about the meeting, the post by the CM's account read, "Today, a meaningful dialogue was held with the representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society institutions (Civil Societies) and consumer forums in the Chief Minister's Office for pre-discussion on the proposed budget of Rajasthan for the financial year 2025-26."

According to a statement released by the state government, the CM added that the government will incorporate the needs of every section of society in the budget and incorporate the suggestions of everyone as much as possible so that the resolution of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas gets momentum.

The CM highlighted the government's efforts to work towards the concept of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bhimrao Ambedkar, under which the person standing in the last row should get the benefit of the schemes and they can join the mainstream of the society.

Talking about development of states as an important marker for the prosperity of the state, he added, "Our government is continuously working for the development of villages. The state government has increased the 20 crore man days of MNREGA to 27 crore mandays. So far, more than 24 crore mandays of employment has been given. Also, under the scheme, almost all the workers are being paid in 15 days."

The CM mentioned the efforts for women empowerment in the state, talking about schemes such as Rajeevika and Lakhpati didi yojana.

"Under Rajivika, more than 20 thousand self-help groups have been formed in the state and under Lakhpati Didi Yojana, skill training has been provided to more than 14 lakh women. The state government is also providing assistance in the sale of products prepared by these women associated with self-help groups," they added.

In the meeting, the representatives of the various organisations expressed their views on various topics including setting up self-employment centers, opening de-addiction centers, prevention of silicosis disease, promotion of schemes in villages, child safety awareness programs, support to nomadic classes, action for prevention of child labor, self-help groups, sports complex for the disabled, awareness towards mental health, gender budget, research center for consumer care, formation of migrant labor board, rehabilitation home for the mentally challenged.

Representatives of various NGOs including Apna Ghar Ashram, Umang, Seva Bharti, Naya Savera, Bhagwan Mahavir Child Care, Alakh Foundation, Prayas Sansthan, Save the Children, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Nomadic Caste Upliftment Trust gave their suggestions in the meeting, according to the official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Panchayati Raj Minister Otaram Dewasi, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary Chief Minister's Office Alok Gupta and other concerned officials were also present. (ANI)

