Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 22 (ANI): A special survey has been ordered to assess the loss to farmers due to crop damages owing to cold and frost, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Gehlot announced this while addressing a Vishnoi Mandir Samiti program in the state capital here Saturday and also assured the farmers of all help by the state government.

The chief minister said that no one will be harmed and the government will take all necessary actions.

Earlier on January 20, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has written a letter to the chief minister seeking a crop survey to estimate the loss to farmers due to cold and frost.

In his letter, Pilot stated, "During the visit to Hanumangarh on January 17 and 18, various farmers' representatives met and informed me about the damages caused to the mustard crops due to cold and frost. I request you direct a crop survey for the damaged mustard crops and other crops. I also request you to compensate the affected farmers at the earliest."

Addressing the program, chief minister Gehlot also assured to fulfill the demand of opening girls' colleges in the area soon.

"In the last 75 years, 250 colleges were opened in Rajasthan, but during our 4-year tenure, 211 colleges were opened in Rajasthan and in that also 94 colleges are for girls," he said.

The chief minister added that if there is any society that sacrifices its life for the environment and trees, then it is Vishnoi Samaj only. He said that more than 300 people of the Bishnoi community had even laid down their lives to save Khejdi tree in the state.

CM Gehlot also enumerated many public welfare schemes being run in the state.

"Due to the schemes, the electricity bills of about 38 lakh people are coming to zero," he said.

State Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also addressed the program. (ANI)

