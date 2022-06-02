Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday ruled out the possibility of any action against state minister Mahesh Joshi, days after the leader's son was accused of raping a woman.

The Delhi Police had registered a rape case against Mahesh Joshi's Rohit last month on a complaint given by a woman from Jaipur.

When asked about it, CM said that there is no allegation or charge against the minister, therefore, no action against him has been taken.

Gehlot said during his previous stints, he had recommended a CBI inquiry in cases against Congress ministers Gulab Singh Shaktawat, Babu Lal Nagar and Mahipal Maderna as there were direct allegations against them.

Whereas, he said, the case of Mahesh Joshi is different because there is no allegation against him and it is related to his family member.

Gulab Singh Shaktawat was the minister during Gehlot's first term while Babu Lal Nagar and Mahipal Maderna were the ministers in his second stint.

Gehlot had handed over the case of the death of Gulab Singh Shaktawat's domestic servant to the CBI in 2003 while Babu Lal Nagar was accused of rape by a woman and a CBI inquiry was ordered in 2013.

Similarly, Mahipal Maderna was an accused in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case of 2011 and the case was probed by the CBI.

