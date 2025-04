Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 20 (PTI) A POCSO court in Bundi sentenced a woman to 20 years imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in October 2023, officials said.

The court of Judge Salim Badra also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict, they said.

On the order by the juvenile justice court at Bundi, the police lodged a case against Lalibai Mogiya (30) on November 7, 2023, for abducting and sexually assaulting a teenager, public prosecutor Bundi Mukesh Joshi said Sunday.

The victim's mother had alleged that the Mogiya lured her son, who was 16-year-old at that time, and took him to Jaipur where they stayed in a hotel room. She got the boy drunk and sexually assaulted him for six to seven days, Joshi said.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Mogiya was arrested after initial investigation and later got out on bail, Joshi added.

After the hearing, the POCSO court found Mogiya guilty and sentenced her to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 45,000, the public prosecutor said.

