Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Jalore district collector, Pooja Partha and Superintendent of Police, Gyanchandra Yadav, conducted a surprise inspection in the Jalore district jail on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The inspection started at 7:00 am in the morning and lasted for an hour.

During the inspection, they found some telephone numbers and pouches of tobacco from the inmates in Jalore Jail.

Collector Pooja Kumari Parth emphasised the significance of securing the jail environment in light of the upcoming elections, stating, "Keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind, a joint inspection of the Jalore District jail was conducted by me and SP Sir. Some papers, numbers, and tobacco products were discovered, which have been seized for further investigation."

SP Gyan Chandra Yadav added, "We will investigate how the tobacco products reached them. Additionally, as mentioned by the collector, once we have the numbers, we will determine their ownership."

As of now, there are 68 prisoners in the Jalore jail. (ANI)

