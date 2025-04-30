Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper factory in the Palra Industrial area of Ajmer on Tuesday night, an official said.

Over 15 fire tenders were deployed at the spot, and efforts are on to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"As soon as we received the fire information, we reached the spot. We started the operation to douse the fire. We are hopeful that by morning, we will be able to control the situation," Fire Officer Gaurav Tanwar told ANI.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

