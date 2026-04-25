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Agency News Agency News India News | Rajasthan: Four Killed in Scrap Warehouse Fire in Neemrana, Including Two Minors Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Four people were killed after a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Neemrana, Rajasthan, on Friday evening, police said. Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh confirmed the deceased included two labourers and two minor girls. A rescue operation continued late into the night following the incident.

Kotputli (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Four people were killed after a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Neemrana, Rajasthan, on Friday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh confirmed the deceased included two labourers and two minor girls. A rescue operation continued late into the night following the incident.

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According to Singh, the situation was brought under control after extensive efforts by emergency teams.

Authorities have also raised questions over the legality of the scrap warehouse where the fire broke out, with further inquiry expected into its compliance and operations.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at Bhadauria Tent House in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, prompting a swift response from the police and fire department teams.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that information regarding the fire was received at around 8 pm, following which police personnel and fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the location.

"Information of a fire at Bhadauria Tent House was received around 8 pm. The police team has reached the spot. Four fire brigade vehicles are here. Fire is almost under control," DSP Singh said.

Providing further details, the officer stated that the fire did not spread extensively within the premises. "The fire has not spread to the second floor. Gas cylinders were also here, but they have been taken out," he added.

He further said that the situation was controlled with the combined efforts of residents, police personnel and the fire department. "With the help of the public, local Police and Fire Brigade, the fire is under control," Singh said.

On the possible cause of the fire, he said, "The cause of the fire will be ascertained through investigation."

He also mentioned that a loud sound was heard at the time the fire broke out. "When the fire broke out, a noise was heard initially. Perhaps that was from a cylinder. But the fire was brought almost under control," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)