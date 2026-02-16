Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Khairthal-Tijara district, following a fire that claimed the lives of seven workers.

Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma said seven workers died in the Bhiwadi factory fire, with only their bones recovered. He confirmed the factory, located in a garment zone, was illegally manufacturing fireworks.

The plot had been allotted by RIICO to a person named Rajendra, who subleased it, and that no other business is permitted in the area. The deceased will be identified through DNA testing.

Rajasthan Minister said, "Seven workers died in this incident, and only their bones have been recovered. They were completely burned. I received information from the District Collector that a person named Rajendra was given a plot by RIICO. He holds the electricity connection. He subleased the plot. This is a garment zone. No other business is permitted here. But the sad thing is that fireworks were being manufactured here illegally, inside a locked factory. The deceased will be identified through DNA testing."

ADM Sumitra Mishra added, "Based on the elements found here, the factory and boiler inspector stated that children's firecrackers were manufactured at this factory. An FIR has been registered against Abhinanda Tiwari, who was running the factory. RIICO has also initiated action to cancel the lease of this plot."

At least 7 people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter, where he also pointed to an earlier similar accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned.

He stated that such incidents have become common under the present government.

"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI. (ANI)

