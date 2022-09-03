Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 35.81 crore for strengthening necessary facilities, new construction works and equipment purchase at various jails of the state.

With this approval, additional barracks will be constructed at a cost of Rs 20.78 crore in seven district jails of the state, according to a release.

Watch towers will be built for security in various central and district jails at a cost of Rs 3.68 crore.

A provision of Rs 2.46 crore has also been made for the construction of additional rooms in central prisons of Kota, Churu and Jhunjhunu.

Along with this, security and medical equipment will also be purchased in different districts, for which Rs 7.30 crore will be spent.

