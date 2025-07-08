Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the state government is committed to public welfare and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight is being organised in this spirit.

Sharma was addressing a function organised in Churu on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

He said it is being ensured through this campaign that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last person. He said the state government is working for the upliftment of the four castes of poor, farmers, youth and women and it will fulfil every promise made in the Sankalp Patra (assembly poll manifesto), adding this will give impetus to the vision of an excellent and developed Rajasthan.

The chief minister said unprecedented changes have taken place in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 2014. The poor welfare schemes started by him are uplifting the person sitting at the end. He said according to the Prime Minister's vision, the state government is working with determination on the concept of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

Sharma alleged that the previous government was not concerned with the welfare of the poor, whereas the incumbent dispensation is implementing schemes keeping the deprived in mind. He said the government has done unprecedented work for the development of the state in just one-and-a-half years, which is more than the previous government's entire five years.

Sharma inaugurated the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home built in Churu and the 200-bed capacity minority boys' residential school.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)