Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to increase the number of workdays from 100 to 125 under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

A state government statement said that the scheme, started on the lines of central government's Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, is proving helpful for the jobless in the cities.

This amendment will be effective from April 1, 2023. An expenditure of about Rs 1,100 crore is likely to be incurred for providing additional 25 days' work to the urban unemployed, the statement said.

Gehlot had made the announcement in the budget 2023-24. The scheme was implemented in the year 2022-23.

Last year, a budget of Rs 800 crore was allocated to provide 100 days of employment per family under the scheme.

Under the scheme, people can get work through a job card, which they can issued by producing Jan Aadhaar card and fulfilling other formalities.

The scheme provides work in several fields such as environment protection, water conservation, heritage protection, cleanliness, public service, convergence, and prevention of property distortion.

According to the statement, more than 4.51 lakh job cards have been generated under the scheme and more than 6.94 lakh members have been given work under it.

