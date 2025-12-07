Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday said that the BJP government has accelerated development across the state and significantly improved the law-and-order situation over the past two years.

Kumari was speaking at an event in the Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly constituency, where she inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple projects.

"Today, an inauguration and foundation stone laying program for schemes and development works took place in Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly. I congratulate everyone... Development works have progressed rapidly across Rajasthan," Kumari said, emphasising that public-centric governance remains her priority. "For a public representative, working for the people of their area should be a priority, and it is for me too."

Kumari said the state government will complete two years in office on December 15 and has planned a large-scale public event to mark the occasion. "This is a very joyful occasion; our government is completing two years on the 15th, and on that day, there will be a grand program as well as the launch of schemes," she noted.

Highlighting improvements in law and order, the Deputy CM cited the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) findings.

"There has been a decline of 19% in the crime rate according to the NCRB report... the rate of crime against women and people's safety was bad during the Congress government. We are working to improve those stats and the situation is better now," she said.

The Rajasthan DyCM added that a safer environment has boosted investor confidence and strengthened the tourism sector. "Tourism has also increased in Rajasthan and every person in Rajasthan is feeling safe and hoping to do well in such conditions," she said, asserting that the government's efforts have begun yielding visible results.

Reiterating the administration's commitment to welfare and infrastructure expansion, she concluded, "We are completing two years on 15th December, and we are working hard for the people of the state." (ANI)

