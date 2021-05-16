Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it was only blaming the prime minister and the Centre instead of doing any work to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"The only agenda of the Congress is to blame the prime minister and the BJP. The chief minister and other leaders make false allegations against the prime minister and do nothing. The only work of the state government is to blame the Centre," Singh told reporters in a virtual press conference.

His attack on the state government came days after it targeted the Centre over distribution of "faulty" ventilators.

Singh said the prime minister has ordered an audit of the ventilators which will clarify the matter.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government did not use the ventilators provided by the Centre deliberately, due to which many people lost their lives.

He also demanded the state government waive farmers' loans and permanent charge in electricity bill. Also, the BJP leader demanded economic package for the poor who have lost their near and dear ones to COVID-19.

