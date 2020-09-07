Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Various programs will be organised in government departments in Rajasthan on the occasion of Hindi Day on September 14, according to a circular issued on Monday.

School Education Secretary Manju Rajpal issued the circular directing offices of central and state governments to organize Hindi Day enthusiastically in all departments, semi-government institutions and all educational institutions in Rajasthan.

She directed them to hold programmes on Hindi Day keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and follow the instructions issued by the state government.

She also asked them to ensure that information about programmes organised in departments, offices and institutions is sent to the Language and Library Department.

