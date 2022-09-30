Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Rajasthan government is organizing the 'Invest Rajasthan Summit' on October 7 and 8, 2022, at JECC, Jaipur, said an official statement.

This two-day summit will attract several industrialists from throughout the nation and the world. The theme of the summit "Committed Delivered" has gained wide acceptance in public. For the first time, the Rajasthan government has come up with an investment summit with a difference wherein the projects would be inaugurated during the summit.

"4,192 MoUs/LOIs of Rs 10.44 lakh crore have been received from various national and international investors," the statement read.

The MoUs/LoIs that were signed are from the sectors like mining and minerals, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medicine, logistics, energy, and handicrafts.

40 per cent of the MoUs/LoIs have already been received or are in the advanced stage of implementation.

Many noted industrialists have confirmed to take part in this two-day investment summit, including LN Mittal, Chairman, Arcelor Mittal; Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group; Dr Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group; Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder, Akasa Airlines and Chairperson, Social Enterprise Central; and Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv.

Additionally, more than 4,000 guests are participating from across the globe in this summit. All these dignitaries will have interactions at the Investor Rajasthan Summit. The summit will have multiple conclaves on key sectors like Agri and Agro-processing, Tourism, Start-up, MSMEs, NRR, and future-ready.

Invest Rajasthan is the state's active investor outreach program, comprising domestic, national and international investor meets, embassy connect programs and seminars. The program aims at soliciting investment proposals, processing them in a mission mode, and taking them to fruition.

The Government of Rajasthan focuses on a higher on-ground success rate of 'Investments' through "Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022". In line with the theme - 'Committed: Delivered', the government stresses building enduring partnerships with global investors.

Rajasthan is becoming a strategic location for any investor as it covers about 58 per cent of the DMIC influence area, additionally, the new GAS Grid project is spread over 1730 km.

The state has also 2 operational SEZs and 9 ICDs which is making it stronger in the ease of doing business. (ANI)

