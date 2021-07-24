Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Over 1.2 lakh people have benefitted from free treatment in the first three months of the Rajasthan government's MukhyaMantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna.

As per a statement, over 1.3 crore families have been registered in the cashless facility scheme so far, nearly 80 per cent of the state population. It was launched on May 1.

Under the scheme, citizens are offered cashless annual insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for all citizens of Rajasthan for a premium as low as Rs 850 per family.

Registration under the scheme is free for families included in the state National Food security act, Social-economic survey 2011 beneficiaries, COVID19 Ex-gratia list, contractual workers and small and marginal farmers.

"Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shree Ashok Gehlot has given the vision of Nirogi Rajasthan, and the flagship Mukhaymantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna is a major achievement in the direction. Rajasthan Government priority is to ensure that all citizens of the state can avail free treatment at a hospital near them," said Aruna Rajoria, CEO, State Health Assurance Jaipur.

More than 450 private and 756 public hospitals in the state are empanelled under the scheme.

"The state government has also been continuously expanding its ambit of procedures covered under the scheme and included mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment as the number of related cases shot up during the second wave," the statement said.

"The scheme though has also face initial challenges as many reports of non-compliance by private hospitals have been received by the state government. The government has thus established a 24x7 call centre answering every call and complaint. Nodal officers have also been assigned to every zone so that every complaint is resolved and registered beneficiaries receive due benefits in empanelled hospitals," it added. (ANI)

