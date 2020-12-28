Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfort.

He was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, said Dr Shyam Sundar Sharma, senior professor at the Department of Gastroenterology.

The minister's post-COVID related investigation was also done and all test reports were normal, the doctor said, adding that he will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

The health minister was infected with the coronavirus infection in November. He was admitted to a COVID-dedicated hospital and was discharged after a few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)