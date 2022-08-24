Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government was "missing" at a time when the state was ravaged by floods.

Speaking to reporters in Jhalawar after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected Baran Kota, Tonk and Jhalawar districts along with her son and MP Dushyant Singh, Raje said the state would not have had to witness such a situation if only the "state government had taken lessons from last year's floods".

"It is clear from this situation... 'Pradesh me aapda aur Gehlot sarkar lapata' (disaster in the region, but the Congress is 'missing')," the BJP's national vice president said.

Raje said the floods had left people hungry and thirsty for as many as three days in some districts, including Kota, Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Bhilwara.

"Even after warnings from the meteorological department, people were not shifted to safer places. The state government has left the people at the mercy of God. Houses have collapsed, but there are no whereabouts of the government," she said.

The former chief minister said farmers cultivating several kharif crops such as soybean, black gram, paddy and maize suffered heavy losses because "the government did not take lessons from last year".

Raje claimed that several farmers were yet to get compensation for the crop losses they suffered last year. "Last year's crop insurance claim for soybeans is pending. Financial assistance should be given to them immediately," she said.

She thanked the army, police, other government employees and party workers for helping in the relief work.

Heavy rains, rising water level in rivers and opening of dam gates had led to floods in many regions and several houses have submerged. A large number of people have been shifted to safer places. Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been the worst affected.

