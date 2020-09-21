Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Rajasthan government decided to impose Section 144 in eleven districts of the state from Monday in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more persons. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that the move to issue prohibitory orders has been done in public interest. The 11 districts are -- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

"Section-144 is being implemented in many districts of the state from tomorrow. This has been done in public interest. I appeal all to follow the orders. Rather than use of force, the government wants people to cooperate in maintaining this. Such a decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of coronavirus," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that while the already announced Unlock guidelines and restrictions will continue, the same has been extended till October 31.

"While the already announced unlock guidelines and restrictions will remain, the same has been extended till October 31. Section-144 has been imposed in 11 districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur where more coronavirus cases are being reported," he said. (ANI)

