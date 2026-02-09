Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 9 (ANI): The East Jaintia Hills Police on Sunday said that the search and rescue operation following the illegal coal mining blast that occurred on February 5 is still underway, even as the matter is currently under the consideration of the Hon'ble High Court.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar informed that the High Court has taken cognizance of the incident and summoned the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills for personal appearance.

"In connection with the illegal coal mining blast that happened on the 5th of February, the Hon'ble High Court had taken cognizance and the DC and SP of East Jaintia Hills were called for personal appearance. Since the matter is sub judice, at this stage, we cannot say much," SP Kumar said.

He added that the police are carrying out all necessary actions within the legal framework and assured that the investigation is progressing steadily.

"The investigation in the case is ongoing. We have made arrests and it is going in the right direction. I'm sure that we'll bring it to the logical conclusion," he stated.

On the status of court proceedings, the SP said clarity on the next date of appearance would be available only after official orders are issued.

"We'll be getting the order by evening, so after that only we'll be able to say on which date appearance will be there," he said.

Addressing concerns over the continuation of rescue efforts, SP Kumar clarified that operations have not been halted."The search and rescue operation is still ongoing. Yesterday also it was carried out, though no body could be recovered, and today as well the operation continues," he said.

He further noted that the duration of the operation would depend on inputs from agencies involved, including the NDRF, SDRF and special rescue teams, keeping in mind the difficult terrain and ground conditions.(ANI)

