Polavaram, February 9: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the incident of illness of students at Devarapalli Ashram Boys' Hostel in Rampachodavaram of Polavaram district. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 92 students of the Devarapalli Ashram Boys' Hostel in Rampachodavaram developed symptoms of vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhoea, following which they were immediately shifted to Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram Area Hospitals. They said that the students fell ill after consuming breakfast yesterday morning and were taken to the hospital, where treatment was provided. At present, all students' health is stable. Telangana Food Poisoning: 38 Students Fall Ill at Government Primary School in Khammam.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that they immediately inspected the hostel and the prevailing conditions there. Medical examinations were also conducted for the remaining students in the hostel, and treatment was provided to those with diarrhoea. A special medical camp was organised, and samples of food items and water were collected. A Joint Inspection Committee has also been established to investigate the incident. The Chief Minister directed that the health status of students undergoing treatment be continuously monitored. He instructed that regular updates on the students' health be reported to him. The District Collector was directed to submit a report on the incident by tomorrow. Food Poisoning in Bihar: Over 70 School Children Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meal at Upgraded Middle School in Madhepura, Probe On.

The Chief Minister further ordered that strict departmental action be taken against those responsible for the incident, and, if necessary, criminal proceedings be initiated. The food poisoning incident was reported on Saturday, Feb 7, at a tribal boys' ashram school in Devarapalli village of Maredumilli mandal, Polavaram district, where 70 tribal students fell ill after consuming food at the hostel. As the students' condition worsened, they were immediately shifted to the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital for treatment. Several students were admitted to the ICU, where doctors and medical staff are providing intensive care. Hospital authorities stated that the students are receiving the best possible treatment and are under close medical observation.

