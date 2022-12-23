Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Dec 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state is leading in terms of public welfare schemes being implemented in the health sector.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh here, Gehlot said schemes dedicated to farmers are also being run by the state government.

"The state government is taking important decisions in the interest of farmers and schemes dedicated to farmers are being implemented. Through the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, the burden on the common man's pocket has reduced," he said.

He further said Rajasthan is making steady progress in the field of education. Students are getting quality education for free in Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, Gehlot added.

During the visit to Bharatpur, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 693.91 crore.

