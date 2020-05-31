India News | Rajasthan Lockdown: All Govt, Private Offices to Start Functioning with Full Strength from June 1

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Sunday allowed government and private sector organsiations to function with full strength of their employees, while providing for continued closure of religious places, hotels and malls from June 1 during the latest phase of lockdown.

In its guidelines issued for the latest phase of lockdown till June 30, the state government also allowed private and commercial transport vehicle to carry passengers up to their full capacity, but no more.

The Ashok Gehlot government also allowed interstate and intrastate operation of buses, while providing that the buses would ply within the state only on permitted routes and outside containment zones.

The city buses, however, were yet not allowed to ply.

The guidelines said there would be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods and no separate pass, permission, approval or permit would be required for that.

