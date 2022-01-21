Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the gangrape of a 25-year-old tribal married woman in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh said the search is on for two others involved in the gangrape.

Key accused Mohan Pargi (22) was arrested on Friday, he said.

Police said the tribal woman was going to her home on Thursday when the bike-borne accused stopped her.

The woman was taken to a deserted place and then raped.

The DSP said on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against the three accused under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code.

