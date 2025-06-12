Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) At least five Rajasthan natives, four from Udaipur district, were among those onboard the Air India flight AI-171 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The aircraft, which was headed to London, crashed around 1.40 pm, just two minutes after takeoff, near the airport boundary wall adjacent to the Air Customs Cargo office, sending thick plumes of smoke across the area.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crashes: Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu & Others Mourn Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad.

The flight had departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm with 242 passengers and crew members onboard.

Among the passengers were Shubh and Shagun Modi, the son and daughter of marble businessman Sanjeev Modi from Udaipur. The siblings, both MBA graduates, were involved in their father's business and were travelling to London for leisure, officials said.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Has Decided to Conduct New Caste Survey in State, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

District Collector Namit Mehta visited their house in Saheli Nagar to meet the family.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has spoken to the family of the victims and assured them all possible assistance," Mehta told reporters.

Another passenger, Vardichand Menaria, a native of Rundeda village in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur district, was also on board. He had recently returned from London and was travelling back along with his associate Prakash Menaria of Rohida village. Both worked in the culinary sector in the UK.

Khushboo Rajpurohit, a woman from Araba (Balotra) in Barmer district, was one of the passengers on the ill-fated flight.

In the wake of the crash, the Rajasthan BJP has postponed all its programmes and meetings till further notice.

The ministers were slated to visit all state districts over three days from today and publicise the 11 years' work of the Narendra Modi government.

Sharma, who expressed his grief at the crash deaths, deferred a programme to be held in Banswara on Friday under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

"The news of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is extremely sad and worrying. I pray to God for the well-being and safety of all the passengers and crew members in this unfortunate incident," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully posted on X, "The news of Air India plane crashing after hitting a wall during takeoff in Ahmedabad is extremely worrying and sad. I pray to God that all the 242 passengers and airline staff on board the plane are completely safe and sound."

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who was attending a public meeting in Pratapgarh when the news broke, cancelled the event.

"Thousands who had gathered prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives and the recovery of the injured. We cancelled the ongoing event and all future programmes in Pratapgarh and Banswara," he said.

Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Vasudev Devnani offered his prayers for the departed and strength to the grieving families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)