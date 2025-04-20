Ajmer, April 20: A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom located on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway on Sunday. Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders arrived at the spot and conducted their dousing operations.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the matter are awaited. Jaipur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Rajasthan City, Video Shows Thick Cloud Of Smoke Emerging.

Blaze Erupts at Furniture Showroom

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan | A massive fire broke out in a furniture showroom, situated on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. Fire engines were present at the scene. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/JEwEmaSGHG — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2025

Earlier in the day, a truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway near Naya Bhojpur village in Bihar's Buxar district, police said. The locals called the Patna control room and gave information regarding the fire. Fire brigade teams reached the spot and controlled the flames. No deaths were reported in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)