A major fire broke out at a warehouse on Road Number 12 in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday morning, March 13. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown. Meanwhile, a video shared by news agency PTI showed a thick black cloud of smoke emerging as fire officials try to douse the blaze. More details are awaited. Jaipur Fire: Blaze Erupts at STC Mall in Aatish Market (Watch Video).

Jaipur Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse on Road Number 12 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/UCejfIVr7U — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2025

