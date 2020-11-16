Gurugram/Jaipur (Haryana/Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment for an ailment. He was 72.

Meghwal was Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in Rajasthan government.

State mourning will be observed in Rajasthan tomorrow and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. The government offices will also remain closed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Gehlot said he and Meghwal have been together since 1980.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength," he said. (ANI)

