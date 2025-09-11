Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 11 (ANI): Rajsthan's Minister of State of Home & Animal Husbandry Department, Jawahar Singh Bedham, on Thursday responded to Congress MLA and leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully's allegation of installing a camera in the legislative assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Bedham, while denying the allegations, said that they are not spying on Congress MLAs. He further emphasised that the cameras are installed in the legislative assembly rooms for security purposes.

Further, the Rajasthan Minister also took a jab at the previous tenure of Ashok Gehlot, accusing the latter of investigating his own MPs and MLAs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MLA and leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, accused Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of "spying" on Opposition members by installing hidden cameras inside the assembly.

Speaking to reporters, LoP Jully said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal lal Sharma has installed the camera to spy on the conversations of the members of the opposition.

"In the Legislative Assembly session, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that he knows what all the MLAs are up to. He also told the ministers that their drivers are spying on them...He has installed hidden cameras in the house to spy on the conversations of the members of the opposition," LoP Jully told reporters.

Earlier, on September 9, the assembly passed the "Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025" after discussion.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel said the anti-conversion law passed by the Assembly carries stringent provisions, including prison terms of up to life imprisonment, and was cleared despite protests by the Opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "There were some people in the Congress legislative party who did not want a discussion to take place on this bill. Their protest was condemnable. Amid protests from the Opposition, this bill was passed."

The minister underlined that the new law provides stringent punishment for forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

"There are strict provisions regarding imprisonment from 7 years to life imprisonment in this law. This law has been made after studying other such laws in the country," Patel added.

Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot accused the Congress of boycotting the Assembly discussion on the anti-conversion law due to appeasement politics, after the bill was passed amid Opposition protests.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "Congress did not take part in the discussion on the bill because four of their MLAs belong to the minority community. Due to this appeasement politics, Congress is in the situation it is today." (ANI)

