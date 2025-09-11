Jaipur, September 11: As the political storm over the alleged spying by the BJP government on Opposition MLAs through hidden cameras in the Rajasthan Assembly intensifies, a delegation of Congress leaders, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully, on Thursday, submitted a memorandum to Governor Haribhau Bagde.

Later, under LoP Jully's leadership, Congress leaders, including Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Chief Whip of Congress Legislative Party Rafeek Khan, former Minister Rajendra Pareek, Amin Kagzi, Amit Chachan and MP Bhajanlal Jatav submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Responds to Congress MLA's Allegation of Installing Camera in Legislative Assembly.

Congress Alleges 'BJP Spying in Rajasthan Assembly'

ये लोग गलती किए हुए बैठे हैं, इसलिए सच का सामना नहीं कर पा रहे। क्योंकि सच यही है चोर के पैर नहीं होते। आज मीडिया बंधुओं से महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस वार्ता की और सदन में हो रही जासूसी एवं सत्ता पक्ष के आचरण पर विस्तार से अपनी बात रखी। @INCIndia @INCRajasthan pic.twitter.com/Y59XIZgsZT — Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) September 11, 2025

The Governor, after hearing the delegation, assured the Congress delegation that he would seek a report on the matter. LoP Jully, said that on September 9, during the Assembly proceedings, the Congress had raised the issue of hidden cameras --referred to as the "third eye" -- installed in the "No-Side Block" of the House. He alleged that Opposition Congress legislators were being spied upon even after Assembly adjournment, terming it a violation of privacy.

LoP Tika Ram Jully Led Delegation Submits Memorandum to Governor

महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री हरी भाऊ किशन राव बागडे जी से कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ विधायकों के साथ मुलाकात कर सदन के विपक्षी ब्लॉक (ना पक्ष) में हिडन कैमरों द्वारा की जा रही जासूसी तथा सरकारी मुख्य सचेतक एवं सत्ता पक्ष के विधायकों द्वारा सदन में प्रयोग किए गए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों से विधानसभा की… pic.twitter.com/DyvWJvP6WP — Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) September 11, 2025

Despite repeated appeals, the Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, according to LoP Jully, ignored the seriousness of the issue. He questioned why new cameras were needed when the Assembly already had an established system for recording and live telecast. "Who installed these cameras, under whose authority, and who has access to the YouTube feed? This needs investigation," the LoP said. Rajasthan: Congress MLAs Stage Sit-In Protest Inside State Assembly After Suspension of 6 Members (Watch Video).

The Opposition Congress also demanded that if recordings were legitimate, they should also be streamed publicly on YouTube like other cameras. The Leader of Opposition accused the BJP government of lowering the dignity of the House. He condemned Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg's remark that "the House is not anyone's chamber, bedroom or bathroom, so where does privacy come from here".

LoP Jully also objected to BJP MLA Gopal Sharma's statement alleging Opposition Congress MLAs "sit on dharna at night and commit misdeeds", calling it an insult to all 200 legislators in the Assembly. Congress members have moved a privilege motion against MLA Sharma. LoP Jully said that Congress members only sought a 15-minute adjournment to clarify the matter in the Speaker's chamber, but when the Chair refused, a deadlock arose and the Opposition was unable to participate in debates on two key bills.

