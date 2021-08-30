Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Monday claimed that people of the state have been fed up with its mismanagement and misgovernance by the Ashok Gehlot government.

He said while youths have been left frustrated owing to the government's failure in filling up vacancies in state's jobs, farmers are upset with the government's failure to fulfil its promises on waiving farm loans.

Poonia made the allegations while addressing a public meeting in Chaksu assembly constituency area ahead of the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad polls.

In another meeting, he also claimed that the law and order situation has worsened in the state and Jaipur has become its crime capital.

“Sisters and daughters are nowhere safe in Rajasthan,” he said.

The state's BJP chief claimed that the Congress would be wiped out in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in six districts.

He said farmers, unemployed youths, traders, labourers, common people are suffering from the mismanagement of the government.

